HIGHLAND, IN - Florence Mary Marsh, 89 of Highland, IN passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

She is survived by her loving children: Jeffrey (Florence N.) Marsh, Diane (John) Lucchese; dear grandchildren: Jennie R. (Jerry) Rios, Michael P. (Valarie) Lesniewski, John (Karee) Lucchese, Anthony Lucchese; beloved great grandchildren: Thomas, Hanna, Timothy, Autumn, Joshua Lesniewski, Paige, Jack, Charli Lucchese. Florence was preceded in death by her husband Gerald; parents Leon and Nada Tchalo; and brother James.

Visitation will be Monday, September 27, 2021, from 9:45 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave. Highland, IN 46322 with a Funeral Mass celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery.

Florence was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Highland. In lieu of flowers donations to the Humane Society of Elkhart County, or Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter would be appreciated. For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com