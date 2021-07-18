 Skip to main content
Florence Prusiecki

DYER, IN - Florence Prusiecki, age 100 of Dyer, formerly of East Chicago, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Florence is survived by her children: Claudia (James) Larkin and Eric (Cassey) Prusiecki; grandchildren: Ian Larkin, Erin (Blair) Komasinski, Lauren (Michael) Stafford and Colin Larkin; great grandchildren: Nolan, Nora and Evelyn; dearest friend, Harriet (Adam)Gawlikowski; nieces: Jo Ellen (Larry) Kish-Bell, Georgiann (Bob) Murphy, Michele (Rudy) Kish-Sparks, Donna Rae (Dave) Anderson; great nephew, Patrick Murphy and great niece, Meghan (Dave) O'Connor.

Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Prusiecki; brother, Raymond Gaczewski; sister, Frances (late Joseph) Kish and parents George and Ann Gasczewski.

Florence was a 1938 graduate of Roosevelt High School in East Chicago. She worked as a Switch Board Operator for Indiana Bell for many years. Florence loved traveling the world with family and dear friends. She will be greatly missed.

A Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Monday, July 19, 2021 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home at 12:00 PM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. James the Less Catholic Church or the charity of your choice are welcome. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

