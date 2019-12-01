{{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER, IN - Florence R. Schnell, of Munster, passed away at the age of 92.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Schnell. She is survived by her children Randy and Lori (Arthur) Flagler.

Also survived by grandchildren Abigail and Harrison Flagler. Florence was born and raised in Connecticut. She was a Munster resident for almost 60 years.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Services were private with the Reverend Kevin Bergmann officiant. Burial at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond.

Florence was a retired employee of Marshall Field & Company. She held positions as a fashion model and later worked for Field's Fashion Office and Visual Display Department. Florence enjoyed gardening and was an avid skier, golfer and tennis player.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.