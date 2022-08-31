Florence Stefanovich

VALPARAISO, IN - Florence Stefanovich, age 94, passed away on August 28, 2022. A long-time resident of Valparaiso, she was born in Macedonia and immigrated as a young girl with her family to Gary, IN.

A graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Florence worked her entire career, 45 years, with the Lake Mortgage Company where she helped manage commercial lending.

Florence was a devoted daughter and caregiver to her father, Clement, who predeceased her as did her mother, Mary. Florence was also preceded in death by her brother, Steve (Rose) Stephan and brother Charles (Catherine) Stephan; as well as nephew, Jeffery Stephan.

Florence was an exceptionally loving and caring aunt to her nephews. She is survived by nephews: James Stephan of Schererville, Mark (Kimberly) Stephan of Carmel, Bill (Carol) Stephan of Carmel, and Bob (Rebecca) Stephan of Munster, as well as numerous grand nieces and nephews.

Florence was also cherished by the family of Ann and Theodore Rudman whom she considered extended family, and she was ever grateful to her kind neighbors for their generous assistance to her.

Florence was a devoted member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church for over 75 years and the family requests donations be made to the church in lieu of flowers.

Funeral services will be held at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL in Merrillville on Friday, September 2, with a calling and services beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Calumet Park Cemetery.