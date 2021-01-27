Florence Wiertick (nee Zielinski)

Oct. 5, 1917 — Jan. 1, 2021

CALUMET CITY, IL — Florence Wiertick (nee Zielinski), 103, of Calumet City, passed away January 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; father and mother, Modest and Josephine Zielinski; as well as her brothers and sisters: Mary, Dorothy, Barney, Edmund, Dominic and Sylvester. She was beloved "Aunt Flo" to many nephews and nieces and will be missed by all who knew her.

Florence was an active member of St. Andrew's Church in Calumet City for 50 years. She also participated in St. Andrew's Sunshine Club as well as the Friendship Club of Our Lady of Knock. She was retired from Illinois Bell and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be officiated on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew's Church: 768 Lincoln Ave., Calumet City, IL 60409.

Florence will be laid to rest at her husband's side at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.