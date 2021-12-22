HAMMOND —- Florence Zuvich (nee Blastick), age 95, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday December 18, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late F. Harry Zuvich, who passed away September 30, 2008. Florence was the loving mother of Christine (David) Surufka; cherished "GM" of Dana (David) Colegrove; adoring "GGM" of Emerson Alexander and Hope Marie Colegrove; dear sister-in-law of Lillian (late Richard) Blastick; proud aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Florence is preceded in death by her brother Donald; and sister-in-law Clara Blastick; and brother Robert Blastick.

Florence was born on March 14, 1926, in Whiting, IN to Michael and Marie (Tokarz) Blastick. She was a graduate of George Rogers Clark, Class of 1945. She met her late husband F. Harry Zuvich at USS Lead and got married on June 24, 1950. She later worked at the North Township Trustees Office for 36 years. She was a member of St. Casimir Church and was part of the Senior Citizens Group, who will have Services Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Most people will remember Auntie Florence from the 4th of July Picnics that were held at her and Harry's house. Florence will truly and deeply be missed by all who knew and loved her.