Florencio 'Larry' Garza

Funeral services will be held DIRECTLY at NorthGate Church 2820 165th St., Hammond, IN 46323. Visitation on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a celebration service at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Erasmo Miranda officiating. Funeral Friday, October 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Concordia Cemetery in Hammond. Face masks are required please.

Florencio Garza was born in Memphis, TX. He graduated from Bethel Bible Institute and was a local minister. He and Olivia were one of the five founding families of NorthGate Church where he was a minister, elder and member for 37 years. He retired from Inland steel after 21 years. Larry loved fishing, grilling, gardening, traveling and videography. He simply adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To many he will be remembered as The Real Superman because of his God-given strength and resilience. Larry lived by Scripture: "A Lender to the poor is a Lender to God".