 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florian A. Bolsega, Sr.

  • 0

Florian A. Bolsega, Sr.

Oct. 27, 1927 - Aug. 2, 2022

HAMMOND - Florian A. Bolsega, Sr., age 94, affectionately known as Mr. B, of Hammond, formerly of East Chicago, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Hildred Bolsega (Radzinski); children: Lynn (Thomas) Tyburski, Florian Bolsega, Jr. (Joni), and Debra Bolsega; granddaughters: Leslie and Valerie Tyburski; sister, Julie Ustanik; and numerous extended family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents: Simon and Kunegunda Bolsega; brothers: Joseph (Emily) Bolsega, Vincent (Leona) Bolsega, Stanley (Genevieve) Bolsega, Walter (Frances) Bolsega; sister, Helen (John) Oslawski; and brother-in-law, Arthur Ustanik.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, August 8, 2022 DIRECTLY AT Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 7132 Arizona Ave, Hammond, IN 46323. Florian will lie-in-state from 9:30 A.M. until time of service. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeypox stigma causing low demand in testing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts