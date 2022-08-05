HAMMOND - Florian A. Bolsega, Sr., age 94, affectionately known as Mr. B, of Hammond, formerly of East Chicago, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Hildred Bolsega (Radzinski); children: Lynn (Thomas) Tyburski, Florian Bolsega, Jr. (Joni), and Debra Bolsega; granddaughters: Leslie and Valerie Tyburski; sister, Julie Ustanik; and numerous extended family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents: Simon and Kunegunda Bolsega; brothers: Joseph (Emily) Bolsega, Vincent (Leona) Bolsega, Stanley (Genevieve) Bolsega, Walter (Frances) Bolsega; sister, Helen (John) Oslawski; and brother-in-law, Arthur Ustanik.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, August 8, 2022 DIRECTLY AT Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 7132 Arizona Ave, Hammond, IN 46323. Florian will lie-in-state from 9:30 A.M. until time of service. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.