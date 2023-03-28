Sept. 27, 1927 - Mar. 26, 2023

HIGHLAND, IN - Florian Victor "Vic" Ostaszewski, age 95, of Highland, IN, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Vic is survived by his loving wife of almost 70 years, Eleanor (nee Pucka); son David (Donna) Ostaszewski; daughter Diane Ostaszewski; dear grandchildren: Sarah Ostaszewski, Melissa Ostaszewski and Dustin Ostaszewski (Gill Semplinski); several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his son, Mark Ostaszewski; parents: Stanley and Mary Ostaszewski; sister: Frances Wolfe; brothers: Theodore Ostaszewski, Casey Ostaszewski, Henry King, Arthur King, and James King.

Vic graduated from East Chicago Washington High School in 1945 and married the love of his life, Eleanor, in 1953. Vic served in the U.S. Air Force and Reserves and worked at Inland Steel as a machinist and mechanical foreman.

In his earlier years, Vic enjoyed bowling, golf, taking his sons to drag races and family vacations; he enjoyed watching sports and anything related to history, fishing, the challenge of a difficult crossword puzzle; and he had an affection for all animals. Vic lived a life committed to family and faith, always setting the right examples. He was one of the kindest and nicest men you could hope to meet, always there if and when you needed him. A shining example of what a man should be. We couldn't have asked for a better husband, father, and grandfather. We loved him dearly.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Road), Highland, IN 46322, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. The family wants to thank Tranquility Hospice for getting our father home and treating him with the respect he deserved. Donations may be made to Tranquility Hospice and Palliative Care, 9515 Indianapolis Blvd., Suite 6F, Highland, IN 46322.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Konnie Kuiper-Michael Kuiper-Vass by calling at 219-838-0800 or visiting at www.hillsidefhcares.com.