GARY, IN - Florita Ann Brown, 60 years of Gary, IN passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Florita was a 1980 graduate of Gary Roosevelt High School: attended Vincennes University, Vincennes, IN. She was a lifelong member of First A.M.E. Church since birth. She was active in many church organizations including but not limited to the Usher Board #1 and the Nora F. Taylor Missionary Society. Florita enjoyed being a Roosevelt Panther and attended most of her alumni functions. Florita was proceeded in death by her parents, Mamon and Leolean Powers, Sr., and nieces Marlene Powers and Helene Patterson. She is survived by daughter, Adrianna Brown; son, Tracy Brown; grandson, Amari; brothers, Mamon (Cynthia) Powers Jr. of Valparaiso, IN, Mark (Debra) Powers, Demetrius (Kathy) Powers of Gary, IN; Claude (Pamela) Powers of Merrillville, IN; sister, Marquita Powers of Bowie, MD; nephews, nieces, cousins and many family and close friends.