CADIZ, KY - Flossie Sherbut Mitchell, age 85, of Cadiz, KY, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Shady Lawn Nursing & Rehabilitation in Cadiz. Born July 31, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Hallie Turner Sherbut. Mrs. Mitchell worked in the office of LaSalle Steel in Hammond prior to her and her husband Lester owning and operating Roller Crown Skating Rink in Crown Point and Rollerdome Skating Rink in Hammond. She enjoyed decorating her home and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Mitchell, and a sister, Louise Joyce. She is survived by her son, Jack (Betty) Cotton, Osseo, WI; grandchildren, Steven (Jennifer) Cotton, Christina (Mark) Milos, Sarah Wolff, and Katie Wolff; great- grandchildren, Matthew Milos, A.J. Cotton, and MaKenzie Cotton; and a brother, Gilbert Sherbut, Indianapolis.