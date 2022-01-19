Aug. 5, 1932 - Jan. 16, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Floyd R. Hines, 89, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022. He was born August 5, 1932 in Gary to Orville and Myrtle (Shoat) Hines. Floyd graduated from Lew Wallace High School and proudly served in the United States Army, before he made his career in the maintenance division of Inland Steel. He was a lifelong member of South Lake Church of the Nazarene, and enjoyed doing woodworking projects and gardening. Floyd will be remembered as a quiet and gentle man with a sweet personality and a humorous nature.

On October 23, 1955 in Gary, Floyd married Helen D. Frye, who preceded him in death in 2018. He is survived by their daughters: Marcia Metzger, Becky Lenon, Libby (Mike) Rogers; grandchildren: Luke and Rachel Metzger, Taylor (Katie) Lenon, Lisa (Jason) Shelton, Rex, Brittney, and Haley Rogers; and great-grandchildren: Carter and Sloane Lenon, Hudson, Jasper, and Harper Shelton. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, Lisa Jean, son-in-law, Bruce Metzger, three brothers and one sister.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. at South Lake Church of the Nazarene, 7355 Lincoln Hwy., Crown Point, with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m.. A private burial will take place at Angelcrest Cemetery in Valparaiso. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.