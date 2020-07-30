COLUMBUS, IN — Floyd W. Hale, 62, of Columbus, IN, formerly of Largo, FL, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born June 8, 1958, in Gary, IN, to Frank and Charlotte (Hibbs) Hale. Floyd graduated from Hebron High School and made his career as a Union Carpenter with Local 1005. He was a member of ABATE, and enjoyed participating in billiards and bowling leagues. Floyd loved riding motorcycles, and adored the time he spent with his beloved grandchildren. He was a generous man, who put the needs of others before his own. Floyd will be remembered for his ability to make everyone laugh, his kind heart, his infectious smile and his sweet soul. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.