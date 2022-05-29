Jan. 26, 1941 - May 26, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Fontelle Marilyn Lemon, 81, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. She was born January 26, 1941, in Utica, MO to the late Herbert and Caroline Walz along with an eager family of three sisters, and a brother. She was born an aunt to whom she shared many childhood memories. Fontelle graduated from Chillicothe High School in Missouri and made her career as a secretary to the president and loan officers with Citizen's Bank in Chillicothe. She had been a member of the First United Methodist Church in Valparaiso, and took great pride in serving the community through fundraising events and many community organizations including: Delta Theta Tau as past President, PEO chapter J President, United Methodist Children's Ministry, Cub Scout leader, Brownie leader, Northview PTO, VHS band association, Garden club, Bridge club, Potluck Group, Jimmy's Breakfast girls.
On April 21, 1962, Fontelle married her high school sweetheart, James Dell Lemon, who survives, along with their children: Lance & Kim Lemon of Alto, MI and Whitney & Brent Winkel of Valparaiso, IN; incredibly loved grandchildren: Kathryn Dell Lemon, Treston James and Fontelle "Elle" Katherine Winkel; and many admired nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Madeline (Howard) Hawkins, Carolyn (Ellis) Rawlins, Charlene (Bill) Coleman; brother, Robert Walz; and loving family pets: Frisky, Onyx, Avalon, Buckwheat, and Mouse.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition, 7918 Jones Branch Dr. Suite 300, McLean, VA 22102.