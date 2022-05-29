VALPARAISO, IN - Fontelle Marilyn Lemon, 81, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. She was born January 26, 1941, in Utica, MO to the late Herbert and Caroline Walz along with an eager family of three sisters, and a brother. She was born an aunt to whom she shared many childhood memories. Fontelle graduated from Chillicothe High School in Missouri and made her career as a secretary to the president and loan officers with Citizen's Bank in Chillicothe. She had been a member of the First United Methodist Church in Valparaiso, and took great pride in serving the community through fundraising events and many community organizations including: Delta Theta Tau as past President, PEO chapter J President, United Methodist Children's Ministry, Cub Scout leader, Brownie leader, Northview PTO, VHS band association, Garden club, Bridge club, Potluck Group, Jimmy's Breakfast girls.