CHESTERTON, IN - Forrest Vann Peterson, 92 of Chesterton, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was born February 19, 1928 in Gary, IN to Emil and Mildred (Johnson) Peterson. Forrest was a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict and graduated from Valparaiso University with a mechanical engineering degree. He worked at US Steel for 31 years, retiring as a supervisor. Forrest was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Valparaiso and the Calumet Lodge No. 379 F. & A.M. While a resident at Pines Village, Valparaiso he went with the Pines Veterans on the Tour of Duty trip in October 2007.