LOWELL, IN - Forrest Wietbrock, age 91, lifelong resident of Lowell, passed away at home with his family, Friday, August 10, 2018.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis; sons: Randy and Tom, Lowell; grandchildren: Cory (Jennifer) Wietbrock, Jason Wietbrock and McKensey (Kevin) Downey; great grandchildren, Kellen and Avery Downey. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Violet Ebert and Harold.
Forrest was member of Lowell's Trinity Lutheran Church where he was an Elder and Trustee. A lifetime Farmer, he was a director with Gleaner's & Farmer's Elevator, Tractor Supply in Lowell, as well as a member of the Thursday Golf League. He was also director of their Condo Assoc., The Cross Creek Golf and Country Club in Ft. Myers, FL and member of their 18 Hole Golf Club.
Visitation Tuesday, August 14 from 4:00-8:00 at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell with Funeral Services Wednesday, 11:00AM at his church, 631 W. Commercial Ave. Burial following in Orchard Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to his church or Tri Creek Ambulance, 1331 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell.