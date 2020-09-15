Fotios "Frank" G. Collaros

Fotios is survived by his wife of 59 years: Maria; two sons: Constantine (Sophia) and Apostolos (Stacey); three grandchildren: Erini, Zachary and Foti; and many cousins and friends. Fotios was preceded in death by his parents: Constantine and Lamprini.

Fotios was born in Ikaria, Greece and came to the United States when he was 16 years old. He was a 1953 graduate of Emerson High School and a 1957 graduate of Purdue University with a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering. In 1967 he obtained his Professional Engineering License in the State of Indiana and worked for Inland Steel, which became Arcelor-Mittal Steel, where he retired in 1996 after 40 years of service. He served in the Army Reserves for 8 years and was a member of Pan-Icarian Brotherhood and AHEPA. Fotios was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Family was his life and he loved being surrounded by his family.