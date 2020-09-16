Fotios 'Frank' G. Collaros

Fotios is survived by his wife of 59 years: Maria; two sons: Constantine (Sophia) and Apostolos (Stacey); three grandchildren, Erini, Zachary and Foti; and many cousins and friends. Fotios was preceded in death by his parents, Constantine and Lamprini.

Fotios was born in Ikaria, Greece, and came to the United States when he was 16 years old. He was a 1953 graduate of Emerson High School and a 1957 graduate of Purdue University with a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering. In 1967 he obtained his Professional Engineering License in the State of Indiana and worked for Inland Steel, which became Arcelor-Mittal Steel, where he retired in 1996 after 40 years of service. He served in the Army Reserves for eight years and was a member of Pan-Icarian Brotherhood and AHEPA. Fotios was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Family was his life and he loved being surrounded by his family.