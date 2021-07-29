MERRILLVILLE, IN - Fr. Jozef Zuziak was born on January 17, 1934 in Lipowa near Zywiec (Poland) as a child of Wojciech and Aniela. Shortly after his birth, he was baptized as Jozef Roman. In 1940, his parents and five of their children were resettled to the region of Chelm, and then they moved to Krakow. In 1945 whole family came back to Lipowa. He finished his elementary school in 1949 in Lipowa, and in 1953 he graduated from high school in Zywiec. After passing all exams he wrote a request to the Society of the Divine Savior asking to be accepted as a novice. After almost a year of formation in the novitiate he decided to leave the novitiate and started his studies in geodesy and melioration at Agricultural College in Krakow. His education was stopped when he was drafted into the Army and was served in a Topographical Unit in Komorow. He was dismissed from military service in the fall of 1958. On July 12, 1959 he sent a humble request to the Provincial Superior of the Salvatorians asking for joining the Society as a candidate for priesthood.