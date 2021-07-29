Fr. Jozef Zuziak
January 17, 1934 - July 27, 2021
MERRILLVILLE, IN - Fr. Jozef Zuziak was born on January 17, 1934 in Lipowa near Zywiec (Poland) as a child of Wojciech and Aniela. Shortly after his birth, he was baptized as Jozef Roman. In 1940, his parents and five of their children were resettled to the region of Chelm, and then they moved to Krakow. In 1945 whole family came back to Lipowa. He finished his elementary school in 1949 in Lipowa, and in 1953 he graduated from high school in Zywiec. After passing all exams he wrote a request to the Society of the Divine Savior asking to be accepted as a novice. After almost a year of formation in the novitiate he decided to leave the novitiate and started his studies in geodesy and melioration at Agricultural College in Krakow. His education was stopped when he was drafted into the Army and was served in a Topographical Unit in Komorow. He was dismissed from military service in the fall of 1958. On July 12, 1959 he sent a humble request to the Provincial Superior of the Salvatorians asking for joining the Society as a candidate for priesthood.
On August 14, 1959, he started his novitiate in Bagno. His first vows took place on August 15, 1960 and on August 15, 1963 he professed his perpetual vows. He was ordained for priesthood on June 28, 1966 in Trzebinia by Bishop Karol Wojtyla.
From 1966 to 1967 he lived in a Salvatorian community in Krakow and he did his pastoral studies there. At that time, he wanted to reply to the missionary needs of the Society and send a written request to his superiors, ensuring his readiness to go to Africa. However, on August 31st, 1967 he started his pastoral and catechetical ministry at St. John the Baptist Parish in Naleczow (Poland).
On October 7, 1969 he went to the United States where he started to serve among American Polonia. He lived in Merrillville, IN. From the very beginning of his ministry, through many years, the superiors made him responsible for the Salvatorian community in Merrillville, nominating Fr. Jozef to be treasurer, superior or vice-superior of the community. A pastoral and economic growth of the community was one of his greatest merits. Among many initiatives, it worthy to highlight that he built a church with a "Panorama of the Millenium" with an extraordinary icon of Black Madonna from Czestochowa. Later, this church became a shrine of Blessed Virgin Mary. He also started and lead the Walking Pilgrimage of American Polonia from Chicago to Merrillville. It gathers thousands of pilgrims until now. He also had his contribution in establishing other Salvatorian communities in USA.
He had a great contribution in propagation of Polish Spirit among American Polonia. Fr. Jozef prepared many different initiatives: religious, historical and cultural. On May 19, 2018, the President of Poland Andrzej Duda nominated Fr. Jozef with the Order of Polonia Restituta Officer's Cross.
Fr. Jozef loved to play on mouth organ. He was playing many songs during various meetings. John Paul II also listened to his play.
Fr. Jozef died on July 27, 2021 in Hammond. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. from the Shrine of Blessed Virgin Mary of Czestochowa, 5755 Pennsylvania St., Merrillville, Indiana. Visitation will take place Thursday evening from 7:45-9:30 p.m. at the Shrine and also on Friday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.. At rest, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery. A Funeral Mass was also celebrated in his home village Lipowa, Poland.