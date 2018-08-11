CROWN POINT, IN - Frances A. Easto, age 97, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.
Frances is survived by seven children: James Easto; Robert (Lois) Easto; Charles Easto; Shirley (Frank) Ainsworth; George (Donna) Easto; Kathy Whitesides; and Richard (Lori) Easto; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband: Richard B. Easto; two grandsons: Kevin and Scott Ainsworth; great-grandson: William Ainsworth; daughter-in-law: Marilyn (Miller) Easto; parents: Owen and Catherine White; two brothers: Lawrence and Albert White; and sister: Agnes McMillan.
Frances enjoyed raising her family, being a homemaker, and gardening. She loved life and everybody she met along the way. Frances was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Altar & Rosary Society. She was also a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 12, 2018, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
Funeral Prayers will be said on Monday, August 13, 2018, at 9:15 AM at the Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet Street, Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Lane Memorial Park in Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given for a Mass in memory of Frances or to the family.
Sign Frances' online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500.