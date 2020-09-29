ST. JOHN, IN - Frances Anne Perz (nee Smith), age 75, late of St. John, IN formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away September 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dennis. Loving mother of Christine (Steven) Kroon, Deborah (Mark Szafranski) Perz, and Jennifer Perz. Cherished grandmother of Donald (Kaitlyn), Taylor, Andrew, and Joel (Melissa). Dearest great grandmother of Avery and Raegann. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Frances is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Julia Smith and brother Joseph (Gail) Smith.

Visitation and Funeral Services Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 11:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John to St. John the Evangelist Church – Day Chapel (Corner of 93rd and 41). Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 noon. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area preferred. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.