Frances B. (Francine) Skalski

DOLTON, IL - Frances B. Skalski (Francine) age 72, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from a heart attack. Born in Chicago on February 19, 1948 to the late Joseph and Anna Skalski. Beloved sister of Joan Eckrich, the late Joseph Skalski Jr. and Jerome Skalski (Mary Ellen Bielawski). Adored Aunt of Cynthia Renkowiecki (Kevin), Sandra Eckrich, Nancy Eckrich, Patricia Baran (David), Thomas Skalski, Karen Oaks, the late David Skalski, Lori Gaczkowski (Kevin), Robert Skalski (Sherry). Fond Great Aunt of Louis Eckrich (Joy), Morgan, Haily and Corryn Baran, Bill, Sam and Dan Oaks, Anna and Kristina Skalski. Treasured Great, Great Aunt of Ethan and Joshua Eckrich.

Francine was a devout Catholic who lived her faith daily, showed kindness and caring for all, including even God's tiniest creatures. She believed deeply in education having achieved a Master's Degree. Francine spent greater than 20 years as a teacher for the Chicago Public Schools and concluded her career in the County Housing Authority.

Due to current circumstances, services will be private followed by Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Catholic Masses to be said in Francine's memory.

Arrangements entrusted to THORNRIDGE FU-NERAL HOME (Janusz Family Funeral Service). (708) 841 - 2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.