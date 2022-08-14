Oct. 24, 1937 - Aug. 10, 2022

Frances Banister (Fran) age 84 was born October 24,1937, of Lynwood, IL passed away on August 10, 2022 at Munster Community Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Fran graduated from Hammond High School and went directly to work at NIPSCO for the next 30 years. She achieved many awards and was the first women to become head of her Department.

Once she retired from NIPSCO, she, along with her husband William Bannister Founded B&F Foundation, which is now run by their son and daughter in-law, Jon and Amy Bannister.

Fran was loved by all who knew her, she was a devoted wife, sister, wonderful mother, amazing Auntie and Grandma. She loved spending time with her family, especially her sister, Rosalie, and all the babies.

She had an incredible love for animals. Everyone loved going to her house to see the goats, chicken and whatever was there at the time. She had a special love for Elephants.

Fran will be achingly missed by children: Jon (wife, Amy) Jacquie; many grandchildren, especially, Jon Jr., who became much more than a grandchild but also a friend and caregiver. She was much more than an Auntie to her nieces and nephews, she was a mentor, nurturing, kind and so so generous.

She is rejoined in heaven with her Husband William "Bill" Bannister; parents, Frank and Josephine (Standarski) Segally; sister, MaryAnn; and brothers: Victor and Robert.

A Public Visitation for Frances will be held Monday, August 15, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Maria Goretti, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN 46311. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM with Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. Burial to follow at CHAPEL LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS CEMETARY - 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Bannister family.