Frances Beverly (Bennett) Beverly

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Frances Beverly (Bennett) Beverly, 74, of Indianapolis, formerly of Gary, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

Surviving are two sons, Paul Beverly, Jr and Timothy Beverly; four sisters, Dolores (Reuben) El, Dr. Gladys Bennett, Carolyn (Solomon) Stewart and Patricia (Frank) Taylor; five brothers, W. Charles Bennett, Eddie Bennett, Dwight (Shonkia) Bennett, Carl (Janet) Bennett and Shiloh Bennett; five grandsons, Paul Beverly III, Malcolm Beverly, Dominique Kimbrough, Ryan Darnell Beverly Jr. and Stefon Beverly; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Ave., East Chicago, with viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Private cremation will be held at the family's convenience.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Beverly and Bennett families during their time of loss.