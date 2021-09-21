Frances C. Klimis

France P. Klimis
LOWELL, IN - Frances P. Klimis, age 87 of Lowell, formerly Gary, and Tarpon Springs Fl, passed away September 19, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years- George; parents- Pantelis and Belia (Peronis); brothers: Tony, Mercury, and Nick Peronis. Frances is survived by her daughter Belia (Jeffery) Farver, son Nick (Gaydene) Klimis; sisters: Maggie Tiliakos, Nellie Tiliakos, both of Fernandina Beach FL; many loving nieces and nephews; along with her faithful companion "Babe."
She worked in the oil industry for sixty years until she retired at the ripe young age of 82. Her most coveted accomplishment is her devotion to her faith and to her family. She proudly served St Helen's Ladies Philoptochos Society for many many years and was president of the society for equally as many years. Frances prided herself in putting together the most spectacular bake sale for the festival every year. She was also an avid Cubs fan and saw her dream come true when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. with a 4:30 p.m. Trisagion service at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. The funeral will take place on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Directly at S.S. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St, Merrillville, IN. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.