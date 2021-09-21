Frances C. Klimis

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years- George; parents- Pantelis and Belia (Peronis); brothers: Tony, Mercury, and Nick Peronis. Frances is survived by her daughter Belia (Jeffery) Farver, son Nick (Gaydene) Klimis; sisters: Maggie Tiliakos, Nellie Tiliakos, both of Fernandina Beach FL; many loving nieces and nephews; along with her faithful companion "Babe."

She worked in the oil industry for sixty years until she retired at the ripe young age of 82. Her most coveted accomplishment is her devotion to her faith and to her family. She proudly served St Helen's Ladies Philoptochos Society for many many years and was president of the society for equally as many years. Frances prided herself in putting together the most spectacular bake sale for the festival every year. She was also an avid Cubs fan and saw her dream come true when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016.