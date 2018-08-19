BRAZIL, IN - Frances 'Chiz' Henrichs, 92, of Brazil, IN, went to be with the Lord on August 16, 2018 due to complications of ovarian cancer. She was born on April 23, 1926 the daughter of Thomas and Ellen (Ference) Chizmar, in Lake County, IN. She graduated from Hammond High School and then attended the Chicago Academy of Fine Art. She served her apprenticeship at A. Harris Company in Dallas, TX. A few years later, while teaching at Chicago Academy of Fine Art she met the love of her life Paul Henrichs. They married in 1950 and were married for 51 years before his passing.
Chiz was an accomplished artist and instructor and had many of art pieces shown in national and international shows. While living in the Wabash Valley she was known as an instructor of watercolor and porcelain painting.
She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Ellen Chizmar and two sisters.
She is survived by two daughters: Dawn Barbey and husband Kelly of Bermuda and Denise Griffin and husband LeRoy of Ohio; grandson Lucas-Pierre Barbey; a niece Cherie Hammond and great niece Melissa Spargur, as well as many extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the 1st Presbyterian Church, 210 N. Walnut St., Brazil, IN 47834, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 25, 2018. In honor of Chiz's love of color please feel free to wear bright and cheery colors to her service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Meridian Elementary School, 410 N. Meridian St., Brazil, IN 47834 C/O Food Program on the memo line.
Visit www.frenchfuneralhome.com to light a candle in her memory.