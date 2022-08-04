HOBART - Frances Christine Ballard (nee Bubas), age 91, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2016. A private service was conducted at Calumet Park Cemetary by Rees Funeral Home with Reverend Craig Forwalter presiding. Frances was born to Joseph F. Bubas and Katherine Bubas (nee Jurkovich) on December 29, 1924 in Gary Indiana. She played basketball for the Lew Wallace Hornets and graduated in 1942. After working in the family business, Bubas Hardware in Gary, Frances married Walter R. Ballard and raised three children. She was a Hobart resident for 66 years. Frances leaves behind two children: Richard J. Ballard of Saint Louis, MO and Christine R. Ballard of Gurnee, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Edward F. Bubas; and her daughter, Katherine J. Ballard. Her brother, Victor A. Bubas, passed away in 2018.

Frances was a lifelong member of the Croatian Fraternal Union (CFU) Lodge 170 in Gary (and later in Merrillville) Indiana, enjoying the activities and the generational friendships initiated by her parents. Frances became a member of the Hobart First United Methodist Church (FUMC) soon after moving to Hobart. While raising her children Frances was very active at church, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, and leading the Junior and Senior Methodist Youth Fellowships (MYF). Frances' parents always emphasized the value of education, and Frances was proud that each of her children obtained college graduate degrees. Frances worked outside the home through age 72; her last position was at Rees Funeral Home in Hobart where she enjoyed helping people. Frances enjoyed cooking, art, sewing, gardening, and traveling with family. Frances was a Hobart Brickies football dedicated fan who loved attending games and cheering the team. Frances was a Hobart Economic Industrial Development Corporation (HEIDC) active member.