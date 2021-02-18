SHELBURN, IN - Frances E. Lewis, age 97, of Shelburn, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Cherished aunt of Linda Foster, Donna (Frank) Nondorf, Nancy (Rick Matlock) Ragin, Janis Grahovac, Cathy Brenner, the late Saundra (Jim) Biggs, and many other great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her sisters: Margaret (late Gerald) Laffoon and Charlotte (late Harold) Pearison; and her parents George and Mabel Lewis. Frances leaves behind her beloved dog, Oscar. Frances was a customer service associate at Sears & Roebuck for 42 years. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Thank you to all of those who lovingly cared for her, and a special thank you to Pam, Vicki, Audrey, and Nnai for your loving care and friendship.