IN LOVING MEMORY OF FRANCES E. MUSICK-BRAVO Happy 60th Birthday Fran, enjoy your day in heaven with family and friends who've passed away. While I still mourn for you, until we're together again. Love You Always, Husband, Frank, Children: Jen & Joe, family & friends.
