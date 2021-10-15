Frances Elaine Waite (nee Glenn)
March 26, 1927 — Oct. 8, 2021
HOBART, IN — Frances Elaine Waite (nee Glenn), age 94, of Hobart, IN, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2021. She was a 30 plus year educator in the Gary school system. At the time of her death, Frances, known as Elaine to her friends, was under the care of Rittenhouse Village of Portage, along with Dunes Hospice.
A lifelong resident of Gary and Hobart, IN, Elaine primarily taught kindergarten at Horace Mann, Emerson Elementary and Spaulding. She loved her students as much as she loved her own children and many former students would return to visit her, simply to let her know of the impact she made on their lives.
Born in Gary, IN to Louise C. and William Arthur Glenn on March 26, 1927, she was a 1949 graduate of Ball State Teacher's College (now Ball State University). Elaine began her teaching career in San Diego, but returned home to teach in Northwest Indiana. She was heavily involved in the community, especially when it came to her children, acting as a PTC officer, CCD teacher, a member of the Women's Auxiliary at her home parish of St. Luke, and as a den mother for her sons involved in scouting.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Melvin (Dempsey); her parents; brother Leslie Glenn of Benicia, CA; two grandchildren: Angela Waite and Sandi Waite; three great grandchildren. She is survived by her sons: Michael (Kathy) of South Kingstown, RI, Jeffrey (Karen) of Hobart, and Timothy (Lydia) of Port St. Lucie, FL; grandchildren: Matthew, Jonathan, Kristy, Kelly, Stephen, Rachel; seven great grandchildren.
Visitation for Elaine will be Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will take place on Friday, October 15, 2021, starting with prayers at 9:15 a.m. at BURNS (Hobart), and then proceeding to St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., Fr. Benjamin Ross officiating. Entombment at Calumet Park Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Rittenhouse Village and Dunes Hospice for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, a choice of contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association. www.burnsfuneral.com