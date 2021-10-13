Frances Elaine Wate (nee Glenn)

Frances Elaine Waite (nee Glenn)

March 26, 1927 — Oct. 8, 2021

HOBART, IN — Frances Elaine Waite (nee Glenn), age 94, of Hobart, IN, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2021. She was a 30 plus year educator in the Gary school system. At the time of her death, Frances, known as Elaine to her friends, was under the care of Rittenhouse Village of Portage, along with Dunes Hospice.

A lifelong resident of Gary and Hobart, IN, Elaine primarily taught kindergarten at Horace Mann, Emerson Elementary and Spaulding. She loved her students as much as she loved her own children and many former students would return to visit her, simply to let her know of the impact she made on their lives.

Born in Gary, IN to Louise C. and William Arthur Glenn on March 26, 1927, she was a 1949 graduate of Ball State Teacher's College (now Ball State University). Elaine began her teaching career in San Diego, but returned home to teach in Northwest Indiana. She was heavily involved in the community, especially when it came to her children, acting as a PTC officer, CCD teacher, a member of the Women's Auxiliary at her home parish of St. Luke, and as a den mother for her sons involved in scouting.