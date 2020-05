Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

GARY, IN - Frances Eldridge McDowell, 88 (of Gary, IN). In person viewing Monday, May 4, 2020 from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m. GUY & ALLEN FUNERAL HOME, Gary, IN. Funeral attendance at 2:00 p.m. for immediate family only with live streaming via Facebook®.