 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frances (Grady) Grodzicki

Frances (Grady) Grodzicki

Frances (Grady) Grodzicki

Frances (Grady) Grodzicki

- OCTOBER 1, 2019 -

IN LOVING MEMORY OF FRANCES (GRADY) GRODZICKI ON HER 4TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. I thought of you yesterday and the day before that too. I think of you in silence and often speak your name, all I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part. God has you in His keeping, I have you in my heart. Love, Husband John & Family

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd gold statue goes on display in NYC

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts