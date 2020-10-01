- OCTOBER 1, 2019 -
IN LOVING MEMORY OF FRANCES (GRADY) GRODZICKI ON HER 3RD ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.
I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. I thought of you yesterday and the day before that too. I think of you in silence and often speak your name, all I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part. God has you in His keeping, I have you in my heart. Love, Husband John & Family
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.