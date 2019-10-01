{{featured_button_text}}
Frances Grodzicki
Picasa

IN LOVING MEMORY OF FRANCES (GRADY) GRODZICKI ON HER 2ND ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN - OCTOBER 1, 2019

I thought of you with love today but that is nothing new. I thought of you yesterday and the day before that, too. I think of you in silence and often speak your name, all I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part. God has you in His keeping, I have you in my heart.

Love, Husband John & Family

