Frances Grodzicki

IN LOVING MEMORY OF FRANCES (GRADY) GRODZICKI ON HER 2ND ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN - OCTOBER 1, 2019
I thought of you with love today but that is nothing new. I thought of you yesterday and the day before that, too. I think of you in silence and often speak your name, all I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part. God has you in His keeping, I have you in my heart.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Love, Husband John & Family