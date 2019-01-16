Frances H. Pancer

VALPARAISO, IN - Frances, age 82, passed away on January 12, 2019. Born on August 4, 1936 in Chicago, IL.
She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and financial accountant for St. Paul Catholic Church and Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
Survived by sons, Carl Pancer, Paul Pancer and Mark (Sandi) Pancer; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchild. Preceded in death by husband, Al Pancer, Jr. and parents.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 356 W 700 N, Valparaiso IN with Rev. Paul Quanz and Rev. Joseph Pawlowski officiating.
Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., (219) 462-3125.