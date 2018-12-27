MERRILLVILLE, IN - Frances Helen Marich (nee Spiller), age 91 of Merrillville, passed away Friday, December 21, 2018.
Survived by children: Scott Marich, Bruce (Barbara) Marich, Gail (Christopher) Nicolini, Kevin (Carol) Marich, Dawn (Michael) Daly, Christy (Thomas) Bloom; grandchildren: Stephanie (Jason) Borem, Dominic (Kristin) Nicolini, Gina (Nicholas) Nicolini-Green, Brandon (Mary) Marich, Darren (Jaleh) Marich, Joel Marich, Samuel (Chika) Bloom, Eleanor Bloom; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Cheryl) Spiller. Preceded in death by husband, Rocco Marich; mother, Katherine Spiller, and brother, Rudolph Spiller.
Frances was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. She loved singing in the choir at St. Victor's in Calumet City, IL, and then later at Holy Name of Jesus in Indiatlantic Beach, Fl. Frances also enjoyed being in musicals put on by her church in Florida. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Friday, December 28, 2018 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL, and 10:00 a.m. from St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 200 E. 78th Ave., Merrillville with Rev. James Meade officiating. At rest Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Memorials may be made to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and Dunes Hospice.
