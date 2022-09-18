Frances J. Kolarik

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Frances J. Kolarik (nee Slanovec), age 93. Late of Merrillville, IN formerly of Port St. Lucie , FL., and Hebron, IN. Passed away September 14, 2022.

Preceded in death by late husband John Kolarik. Loving mother of Eugene (Linda) Kolarik, Kathleen (Fred) Willman, Mary Hilton, and Debra (late Mark) Horst. Devoted grandmother of nine and cherished great grandmother of 19. Dearest sister of Josephine Hanna.

Frances is preceded in death by 2 sisters and 1 brother. She was a former employee of LCARC and an avid gardener. Visitation Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 2:00 pm until time of funeral service at 6:00 pm at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to ASPCA in Frances's name would be appreciated. For more information 219-365-3474 orwww.elmwoodchapel.com