Frances L. Lenzo (nee Sajdera)

VALPARAISO, IN — Frances L. Lenzo, age 86, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She is survived by her children: Gregory Lenzo, Jeffrey (Maureen) Lenzo, Cheryl (Eddy) Lenzo-Brewer, Timothy (Donna) Lenzo, Laura (Brian) Reese and Kathy Lenzo; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was a graduate of Hammond Tech and a retired special needs teacher in the Gary Public Schools. She was formerly active in the Business Professional Women of Merrillville, a devout Catholic, and former member of the Knights of Columbus Wives. She enjoyed family gatherings — especially Sunday dinners. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.