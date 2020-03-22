PORTAGE, IN - Frances "Little" Brookhart, 92 formerly of Griffith passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Friday, March 20, 2020. She is survived by her children: Kathleen Sudac, Pat (Nick) Popa and Mary (Leonard) Centers. She also leaves behind many adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husbands: James Little and Joseph Brookhart as well as her four sons: Jim, Tim, Pete and most recently her youngest son Dennis on March 3rd.

Frances was a nurse as well as a talented musician and artist. Frances' final days were eased by her friends "Fred" (Greg) and Jack (a therapy dog). Her family is at peace knowing she has been met by her loving boys; singing with the angels in Heaven. Her family extends their gratitude to her compassionate Rittenhouse Senior Living family and the wonderful caregivers of Harbor Light Hospice.

A private memorial is planned for family. Memorials can be made in Frances' memory to loveonaleashnci.org or humaneindiana.org. or Harbor Light Hospice.