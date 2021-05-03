Frances M. Cirrincione (nee Della Rocco)

Sept. 6, 1939 - Apr. 29, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Frances M. Cirrincione, 81, passed away at home with family by her side on Thursday, April 29, 2021. She was born September 6, 1939 in East Chicago, IN to Frank and Katherine (Bartok) Della Rocco. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Donald, who passed away in 2016.

She is survived by four sons: Donald Jr. of Heathrow, FL, Frank of Lake Mary, FL, Rick (Brenda) of Valparaiso, IN, Mike of Valparaiso, IN; her sisters Gail (Jim) Korilko of Valparaiso, IN, Marianne (Della Rocco) Elieff of Waukesha, WI; her five grandchildren: Kelly, Tina, Dustin, Michelle and Spencer; and her beloved dog, Francesca; numerous great grandkids, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by her parents, and two daughters-in-law: Carolyn (Frank) and Sheila (Mike) Cirrincione.

Her passion was genealogy, where she spent countless hours tracing the history of her family's origins and migration from Europe to America.

She enjoyed family trips, visiting casinos and Notre Dame football.