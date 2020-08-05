Frances M. Shofroth White

She was a 50 year Charter Member of the Red Garter Gift Shop at Community Hospital, attended South Side Christian Church, enjoyed bowling during the earlier years and took up golf after raising her family. She had many friends and enjoyed her weekly lunch dates.

For the past four years, Fran has lived in Assisted Living at Symphony, of Dyer. It was there she was given the nickname "Mayor" due to her outgoing and witty personality. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

The family would like to thank everyone at Symphony of Dyer for their help and support, understanding and accommodations and to Michele, Nancy and Alice from Companion Care for their patience and loving care. Also, thank you to Hospice of the Calumet Area for their care, compassion and support. A special thank you to a dear friend, Liz, for all your love, patience and TLC!

Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, and on Friday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Because of the pandemic, face coverings are required.

Donations in her name can be made to the South Side Christian Church, 1000 Broadmoor Ave., Munster, IN 46321. www.kishfuneralhome.net