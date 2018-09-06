VALPARAISO, IN - Frances M. Springman, age 94, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2018. She was born in Monticello, IL on August 8, 1924 to the late Thomas and Ella Potts. Frances was a faithful member of Bible Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister and friend.
Frances is survived by her four children, Ralph (Sandy) Springman, Chesterton, Roger (Renee) Springman, Provo, UT, Antoinette (Bill) Gilbert, Valparaiso, Linda (Barry) Sadauskas, Plainfield, IL; 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Ruby and Joanne.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Anthony; son, Richard; grandson, Jerry Anthony Gilbert; great grandchildren, Derek Michael Baldwin and Jonie Lynn Ash; nine siblings.
A visitation for Frances will be Friday, September 7, 2018 at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon with Pastor Don Good officiating. Burial will follow at McCool Cemetery. Condolences may be extended on: