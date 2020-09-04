× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frances Marie Banks (nee Skubish)

PORTAGE, IN — Frances Marie Banks (nee Skubish), 74, passed away September 2, 2020. She worked for the United States Postal Service and retired from Walmart. Frances volunteered at Camp 133 Volunteer Fire Department for bingo. She was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Church. Frances loved spending time and caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, William and Theresa Skubish; husband, Gary Banks; brother, Larry Skubish; and sister, Betty Butkowski. She is survived by her three daughters, Lisa (Craig) Keilman, of Portage, Tina (Brian) Barthel, of Oswego, IL, and Gina (Mark) Perry, of LaPorte, IN; sisters, Marilyn Monacy, Tootsie Duron, Patti (Jim) Goad and Sherry (Jeff) Reeder; brother, Bill Skubish; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Frances will be Sunday, September 6, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart, Father Tom Mischler officiating. Cremation to follow. www.burnsfuneral.com