Frances Marie Burleson

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Frances Marie Burleson, age 83, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the Northside Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville, Georgia. She was born in Greeneville, TN, a daughter of the late Thomas Clark Huff, and Rose Brooks Huff.

Frances was of the Christian faith. She helped politicians in Lake County Indiana, served as Secretary of Hessville Business Men's Association, Den Mother in Cub Scouts, and served in the PTA at Morton Elementary. She worked in a florist shop for a friend where she loved making floral arrangements, and also worked at a Christian bookstore. She had studied arts and ceramics, and loved drawing and sewing.

She is survived by one son, Walter Burleson; one brother, Ron (Cathy) Huff; one nephew, Scott Huff; and one niece, Kristy Huff Hicks.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM at MONTE VISTA FUNERAL HOME. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM with Pastor Richard Isaacs officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be held at 12:00 PM Friday, February 25, 2022 in the Garden of the Gospels at Monte Vista Memorial Park.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com

Arrangements especially for Mrs. Frances Marie Burleson and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.