HAMMOND, IN - Frances Murphy (Bednarowski) 90, lifelong Hammond resident, passed away on July 23, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Murphy; parents, Stanley and Helen Bednarowski; sister, Stella Dabrowski (Edward-living) and twin brother, Frank Bednarowski. She is survived by three children: Patti McBride (Rich), Tim Murphy and Terry Murphy (Denise). Frances loved her two grandchildren, Jimmy and Jeremy Murphy, both exceptional students at Indiana University. Frances loved being a good wife, mother, grandmother, and being an aunt to many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed frequent talks with her good friend Marjorie Haack. Frances also enjoyed cooking, gardening, singing, fishing, and her White Sox. Frances had a deep Catholic faith and was a member of St. John Bosco parish. She also belonged to the Polish Women's Alliance and Polish Falcons of America. She will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be Tuesday July 31, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, proceeding to funeral mass 12:00 p.m. at St. John Bosco Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN.