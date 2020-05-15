SCHERERVILLE, IN - Frances P. Olsen, (nee Wojtalewicz), age 94, late of Schererville, formerly of the East Side and South Chicago, passed away May 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Olsen. Loving mother of Michael (Denise) Matich, Mark (Frances) Matich and Melanie Matich. Dearest stepmother of Jon (Lisa) Olsen, Janice (Terry) Braun and Amy (Tom) Ashe. Devoted grandmother of Michelle Matich, Jonathan Petro, Eric Borngraver, and Will, Emma, Max and Annamarie Olsen, Madelyn and Alana Braun, Kelly Ashe and the late Mark Matich. Dear sister of the late John (late Helen) and late Stanley Wojtalewicz and the late Harriet (late Ted) McKenzie. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends.