July 6, 1936—Dec. 29, 2022

HIGHLAND—Frances Pauline Danner, age 86, of Highland, Indiana passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Fran was born at home in Odon, Indiana to Roscoe and Magdalen Wood on July 6, 1936. She was a 1954 graduate of Odon High School. In 1994, she graduated from Calumet College with a Bachelor of Arts degree, with an Associate Degree in Management.

While raising her family, Fran worked as a clerk for 23 years in the Inland Steel Harbor Works 80” Hot Strip Mill in East Chicago, IN. She was a long-time member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Highland, IN.

Fran was an accomplished artist; it was her passion. She studied art at Purdue Calumet, Maulden Bridge Art School in New York, and Scottsdale Art School in Arizona. She was a founding member of the Hammond Lacare’ Art League & the International Culture Festival that was held for many years at Morton High School in Hammond, IN. Fran was also a member of the Plein Aire Painters and the Chesterton Art Center. She created art everyday up until she could no longer do so. She worked in many mediums, with a significant portion of her work subject being the Indiana Dunes.

Fran was an incredibly hard worker throughout her life. She raised her boys as a single mother and was incredibly devoted to her family. One of her most favorite events every year was attending the July 4th Highland Twilight Parade which she did with family and friends.

She is survived by sons: Jeff (Charlotte) Danner of Rimrock, AZ and RJ (Sandra) Danner of Crown Point, IN; grandchildren: Jacob Danner, Joshua (Daiah) Danner, Christian (Danielle) Danner and Parker Danner; nephew, Jim Wood; brother, James Wood; sisters: Joan (Jerry) Burdsall and Rachel Gregory; brother-in-law, Oscar Foscato; many nieces and nephews; best friend, Louise Cutsinger; her church family; Inland Steel family and art league family.

Fran is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Butch Wood and sister Mary Foscato.

A memorial visitation for Frances will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd, Highland, Indiana 46322, followed by a prayer service at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 3711 Ridge Road, Highland, IN 46322.

