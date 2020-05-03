× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Frances Pavol, age 92, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana and a graduate of Horace Mann High School. She worked at Broadway Auto Parts in Gary.

Frances is preceded in death by parents: Frank and Mary (Zekucia) Pavol and brother Elmer.

She is survived by several cousins.

Frances extensively traveled in the US and abroad. She was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed playing bingo.

Private funeral services were held for her family and she was laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICES.

Please share online condolences at pruzinfuneralservice.com.