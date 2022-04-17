March 5, 1923 - April 11, 2022

DARLINGTON, SC- Franciska "Frances" Rose Dewitt, 99, passed on April 11, 2022 after a very good life. She was born to Ferdinand Horvath and Lidvina Horvath in Michlitz, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany on March 5, 1923. She married Michael John DeWitt in 1951 and together raised three sons: Michael, Robert (deceased) and John in Hammond, IN. She is also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grand-daughter.

Frances graduated from Visitation High School in Chicago in 1941 and received a nursing degree from the Loyola University of Chicago in 1943. Frances retired from St. Margaret's Hospital in Hammond, after working for over 20 years as a registered nurse. She chose Florence, SC to retire and was active in the St. Anthony Catholic community where she was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people. She will be missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Burial will take place in the St. John Cemetery in Hammond, Indiana, directed by Bocken Funeral Home, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

A Wake Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m.